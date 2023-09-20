33-year-old WWE SmackDown star fires shot for being labeled "difficult to work with"

WWE SmackDown was notable last week not only for John Cena's appearance but also for the surprise comeback of both Pat McAfee and The Rock. While the blue brand has featured some stellar names of late, Top Dolla has not received the same kind of opportunities.

Top Dolla worked with popular superstar LA Knight briefly before the latter moved on to a feud with The Miz, which also culminated last Friday night.

Recently, the 33-year-old took to social media to address his being labeled as "difficult to work with," citing racism as part of the reason for the accusation. Furthermore, he disclosed the actual reason being that he stood up for Hit Row's B-Fab:

"I’ve been labeled “difficult to work with” for standing up for B Fab… And it’s only accepted as truth cuz I’m a black man… nobody who has ever actually worked with me feels this way but people who have never even met me propagate this myth," Top Dolla wrote.

WWE SmackDown viewership peaked last Friday night owing to The Rock's return

The September 15 edition of WWE Smackdown averaged 2.569 million viewers on Fox, up 22.7 percent from the previous week. The Rock made an explosive return in the opening segment to share the ring with Pat McAfee and Austin Theory.

Per Wrestling Observer, SmackDown topped all network television with a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demo. That more than tripled the closest competition. It's the fourth-highest rating that SmackDown has done in the 18-49 demo so far this year.

Furthermore, John Cena met The Rock backstage, along with another old foe in the main event. In the closing moments of the show, the GOAT appeared on The Grayson Waller Effect but before he could say anything, he was cut off by Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

The segment culminated with AJ Styles sprinting to the ring and helping John Cena take out the members of The Bloodline. Will this result in some kind of tag-team action in the upcoming episode? We may find out soon.

