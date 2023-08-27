Condolences to WWE Superstar Top Dolla

It has been a terrible week for the wrestling world owing to the death of WWE legends Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt.

The Post and Courier broke the news about Abe Jacobs - the oldest known living professional wrestler in the world - who passed away at the age of 95. So many deaths in a short time span. Top Dolla, real name A.J. Francis, has now shared a news about a lost loved one.

The 33-year-old SmackDown star addressed the passing of his mother at a young age due to poor health choices not long ago; earlier today, he posted on his social media about his grandmother, Pat. Top Dolla mentioned his late mother and grandfather in his latest Instagram post, revealing that his grandmother had been sick for years. He wrote:

"#RIP to My Grandmother Pat… she is in a better place now… she’s been sick for years and can finally enjoy her peace with my mom and grandfather. 🙏🏽🕊️"

One of Top Dolla's best moments on WWE SmackDown this year was when he stepped into the ring with LA Knight and the late Bray Wyatt.

WWE star Top Dolla says Bray Wyatt was his idol

Following the former WWE Champion's untimely passing, Top Dolla took to social media, much like every other superstar, to write about The Eater of Worlds.

However, in the former American football player's post, he disclosed that Bray Wyatt was also his idol.

"Got to make magic with my idol...#RIPBray," wrote Top Dolla.

Top Dolla and Hit Row's segment with Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy in February earlier this year was Wyatt's final live appearance on WWE TV. The segment saw the latter clear the ring alongside his on-screen partner in crime before calling out Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley for a WrestleMania match.

Shortly after that, Bray disappeared from television following a segment with The All Mighty on RAW that featured the late star's infamous 'Muscle Man Dance' on the titantron.

