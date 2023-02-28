"I'm choosing life" - WWE star shares heartfelt advice for fan wanting to get into shape

WWE Superstar Top Dolla from the group Hit Row has responded to a fan online seeking advice about getting into shape.

Top Dolla, real name A.J. Francis, returned to WWE in the summer of 2022 after being released back in 2021 due to COVID-19 cuts. The former NFL star has not only made his presence known since being brought back to the Stamford-based company but has also done a tremendous job at getting into incredible in-ring shape.

The WWE Universe has taken notice of Top Dolla's transformation. When the established rapper shared a before-and-after photo showing his weight loss/muscle gain on social media, one fan asked if he could give any tips on how to get into shape.

Dolla not only gave the advice but revealed that he had lost his mother way too young due to poor health choices.

"Water & Work out. I'm 32. My mom died at 46. I'm choosing life."

Top Dolla was one of the many acts WWE brought back under the new regime

Top Dolla and the rest of Hit Row were some of the many stars that were brought back by new Chief Creative Officer Triple H since he took over the company from Vince McMahon back in the summer of 2022. Other names The Game brought back include Karrion Kross, Bronson Reed, Tegan Nox, Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky, Johnny Gargano, and former two-time Universal Champion Bray Wyatt.

WWE is currently on the Road To WrestleMania 39 and is building up a number of major storylines for the Showcase of the Immortals. While many of these matchups are still in question, one that has been confirmed is Roman Reigns defending the Undisputed Universal Championship against the 2023 Royal Rumble winner, Cody Rhodes.

A recent poll showed that 45% of fans are pulling for the American Nightmare to dethrone the Tribal Chief on night two.

As for Top Dolla and Hit Row, no WrestleMania plans have been put in motion yet, but anything can happen between now and April.

