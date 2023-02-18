"He said his hand hurt" - Hit Row's Top Dolla mocks former WWE Champion ahead of SmackDown

Hit Row's Top Dolla has released a new diss track ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

The faction returned to WWE last year and has not established a connection with the crowd. Unfortunately, matters were made worse when Top Dolla had a memorable botch on a recent edition of the blue brand.

SmackDown announcer Michael Cole now regularly pokes fun at Top Dolla on commentary and WWE has turned Hit Row heel to generate a reaction for the group. It hasn't worked, and Hit Row was humiliated by Drew McIntyre and Sheamus last Friday night.

Ahead of tonight's show, Top Dolla released another track and included a line about former WWE Champion Sheamus. The Celtic Warrior hit Top Dolla with 10 Beats of the Bodhrán last week during the tag team match:

"Sheamus may have punched me bout 50-leven times, but I got so much heart he said his hand hurt," rapped Top Dolla. [01:16 - 01:23]

Konnan criticizes Hit Row for not getting over with the WWE Universe on SmackDown

Wrestling veteran Konnan has been very critical of Hit Row since their return to the company last year.

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott was originally a part of Hit Row but he signed with All Elite Wrestling after the group was released in 2021. Triple H brought the group back after becoming the promotion's Chief Content Officer and they have been unable to connect with fans.

Speaking on his Keepin' it 100 show, Konnon claimed the group had fallen flat on SmackDown and criticized them for not coming off as genuine. The 58-year-old added that Top Dolla's gear was "wack" and that the 32-year-old was clumsy in the ring.

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus are currently involved in a rivalry with The Viking Raiders on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if Hit Row gets involved and a Triple Threat tag team match takes place shortly.

Do you think Hit Row will turn things around in 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes