Hit Row humiliated by the former World Champions in less than five minutes on WWE SmackDown

Former WWE Champions Sheamus and Drew McIntyre defeated Hit Row members Ashante Adonis and Top Dolla in less than five minutes on SmackDown.

The Scottish Warrior and Ashante "Thee" Adonis started the match off. McIntyre delivered the Glasgow Kiss right away, and Adonis rolled out. Sheamus was later tagged in and wiped the 33-year-old WWE Superstar out at ringside.

Top Dolla hit Sheamus with a cheapshot after the latter was back in the ring. The Celtic Warrior got back to Top Dolla with his trademark ten chops across the chest.

Sheamus dominated the tag team contest as he hit Adonis with a White Noise and lined up for the Brogue Kick finisher. However, Top Dolla tried to come in but got hit with a Claymore Kick by McIntyre. The former WWE Champion finally nailed Ashante with a Brogue Kick for the win.

During the match, SmackDown commentator Michael Cole mocked Top Dolla for getting tagged in, stating that Hit Row would have lost faster.

Later, the WWE Universe witnessed the Viking Raiders vignette as Sheamus and Drew McIntyre celebrated their win. The Raiders warned the two former world champions, and the company announced a massive tag team bout between them.

