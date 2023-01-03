"They don't come off as genuine" - 58-year-old wrestling veteran criticizes Hit Row for not getting over with the WWE Universe

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently criticized the SmackDown faction Hit Row and claimed they were not getting over with the WWE Universe.

Hit Row is a faction on the blue brand comprised of AJ "Top Dolla" Francis, Ashante Adonis, and B-Fab. The group originally had Swerve Strickland as well, but he has taken his talents to All Elite Wrestling following the entire group being released by the previous regime in November 2021.

Top Dolla had quite the botch on SmackDown a couple of weeks ago, but Hit Row was still able to defeat the Viking Raiders and Legado Del Fantasma in a Triple Threat match. The victory earned them a title shot but they came up short against The Usos on the December 23rd edition of WWE SmackDown.

Speaking on his Keepin' it 100 show, Konnan criticized Top Dolla and Hit Row for not getting over with the audience and falling flat on SmackDown.

"They're overdoing it trying to act cool and they don't come off as genuine," Konnan said. "They feel forced. His [Top Dolla] gear is wack, he's kind of clumsy. He needs a lot of work, and I don't know why they're investing so much time in him. Maybe they're trying to make a return on his investment and see if they can get him over. Right now, they're not over, and bro, I felt really bad when he did that thing because you know that's embarrassing as f**k, and then he tried to play it off. He walked off and the other girl tried to play it off. I'm like, 'Nah, motherf**ker, you f**ked up." [H/T:Wrestling Inc]

Top Dolla releases diss track about WWE Superstar

Top Dolla of Hit Row has not lost any confidence at all since his botch on WWE SmackDown.

Ahead of tonight's edition of the red brand, the 32-year-old released a diss track targeting former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet. The track remixed Ricochet's entrance music and poked fun at him for being a smaller WWE Superstar.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H brought Hit Row back to the company at the end of 2022. It will be interesting to see if The Game can find a way to get the faction over with fans in 2023.

