"I would be done with it" - AEW personality comments on Mandy Rose's potential in-ring future following controversial WWE release

The wrestling world was stunned last week when it was announced that NXT star Mandy Rose had been released from her WWE contract. Now, AEW personality Tony Schiavone has weighed in on what she should do next.

Rose reigned as the NXT Women's Champion for 413 days before losing the title to Roxanne Perez on the December 13 edition of NXT. At the time, many believed that she would move to the main roster alongside her stablemates in Toxic Attraction. However, the next day, Rose was released by WWE due to breaching her contract by posting content to her FanTime page.

Speaking on his What Happened When podcast, AEW personality Tony Schiavone weighed in on the situation. He stated that if the former WWE Superstar is more financially stable outside of the ring than in it, then it would make sense for her to step away for good.

"It's just putting myself in her position. If I had another money stream –- big money stream, which obviously it is –- I would be done with it." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Schiavone elaborated by saying that Rose could avoid the backstage politics that goes on in wrestling. He also added that if he was earning the reported amount she is earning from her FanTime page, he would buy himself a boat.

"My first thought was, if I had that kind of money, what could I do with it in the wrestling business? And then as I drove a little bit further down the road, I thought, 'F*** that. I'm going to buy a f***ing boat.' Yes, and I'm just going to lounge around on the boat. I'm not going to be in the wrestling business anymore. Why would you want to take that money and work?" (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Mandy Rose’s agent reveals she made $500,000 since leaving WWE less than a week ago Mandy Rose’s agent reveals she made $500,000 since leaving WWE less than a week ago 💰 https://t.co/kGpIC4U1BK

Could Mandy Rose be appearing on AEW Dynamite in 2023?

Due to the nature of Mandy Rose's release from WWE, her contract situation is up in the air at the time of writing.

However, on the January 11, 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite, Saraya will need to bring a partner of her choosing to face current Women's Champion Jamie Hayter and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. This has led to some speculation that Rose could be All Elite sooner rather than later.

Multiple names have been thrown around in regards to who Saraya's mystery partner could be, with some thinking that former AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa could return from injury, while others believe it's going to be the All Elite Wrestling debut of Sasha Banks.

Saraya and Mandy Rose have a long history together as they were both part of the Absolution stable along with Sonya Deville. Mandy Rose was also involved in the AEW star's final match before she was forced to retire due to injury.

