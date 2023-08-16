"I didn't even know what it was," says WWE veteran after Jon Moxley's baffling recent spot (Exclusive)

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley was blasted by WWE veteran Vince Russo over his infamous spot in an recent NJPW's match.

In July, at NJPW’s Independence Day Night 1, AEW star Jon Moxley found himself embroiled in a brutal Exciting Encounter Doomsday No Disqualification match alongside Homicide against El Desperado and Jun Kasai.

Although Kasai and Desperado defeated the team of Jon Moxley. However the match's focal point was the jaw-dropping moment when Kasai, known for pushing the boundaries of hardcore wrestling, stunned Moxley by driving skewers into his skull leaving fans taken aback by the act.

During an episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted w/Dr. Chris, Vince Russo admitted to being taken aback by the unexpected nature of the match.

"I'm watching this match from Japan the other day, and this is a new thing. I guess I didn't even know what it was. I don't know if you knew or know what this is, but Moxley was having a match with some dude in Japan and... he's got sticks that he's jamming in his own head. I mean, my God, I would never have imagined it in a million years. Do you know what that is? Is that some kind of Japanese ritual or something?" The former WWE writer said. [37:02 - 37:32]

Another WWE veteran had criticized AEW star Jon Moxley's NJPW match spot

WWE veteran Jim Cornette also didn't hold back in criticizing AEW star Jon Moxley for the controversial spot during NJPW’s Independence Day Night 1.

On The Jim Cornette Experience, he questioned Jon Moxley's dangerous stunt.

"Unless it protruded out all the way through the skull and it doesn't look like something that would hang in there for a while. So maybe that guy bopped them in at the same time and this f**king moron is sitting there and let the f**king guy do that. Coz he is a f**king idiot and I am telling you and at this point, somebody needs to have him checked in for an involuntary mental evaluation cause something is going on,” said Cornette. [From o2:43 to 03:12]

Mox is known for his hardcore wrestling style but he often faces criticism from those who disapprove of the approach.

