“I feared for TK’s (Tony Khan) life here”- Fans can’t keep calm after two AEW stars get involved in a huge brawl outside the company

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Oct 11, 2025 08:26 GMT
Tony Khan is the president of All Elite Wrestling
Tony Khan is the president of All Elite Wrestling [Photo courtesy of AEW's Official YouTube Channel]

Last night, a major brawl between two top AEW stars took place. Tony Khan was present for the encounter, and fans reacted to clips of what he was doing while the whole incident was taking place.

During the company's panel at New York Comic Con, Darby Allin suddenly emerged from the crowd and walked up to Jon Moxley, who was part of the event. He then threw a water bottle at him, and the two rivals began brawling right in front of the fans. Several security details and members of the promotion had to separate the two.

Tony Khan was present for this panel and thus witnessed the entire ordeal. He was even spotted shielding or holding back Orange Cassidy, who was also part of the event. Fans began to react as TK was present for yet another brawl between two of his major stars. One fan began a hilarious discourse as he referenced when Khan was present during the incident between CM Punk and Jack Perry.

Fans noticed how this time, the AEW President seemed to be bolder as he was visibly protecting Orange Cassidy. Fans looked at other angles of the incident and mentioned how TK looked hilarious in every angle. One mentioned how he was protecting one of his recently returned stars.

Another noticed how Big Boom A.J., who was also around, immediately stepped forward to break up the brawl.

Tony Khan recently celebrated his birthday

AEW also shared a milestone as its President & CEO, Tony Khan, was celebrating his 43rd birthday yesterday. Several stars on the roster and the company's official social media page, posted about this.

TK's birthday seemed to be eventful as he even witnessed a brawl taking place right in front of his eyes between two of his biggest stars. At WrestleDream next Saturday, Jon Moxley and Darby Allin will take on one another in an "I Quit" match. This looks to be another brutal encounter between them and a sure showstealer.

Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

