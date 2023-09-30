"I feel terrible" - Former WWE Champion reached out to Britt Baker after Adam Cole's latest injury setback

In an unfortunate turn of events, Adam Cole announced on Dynamite that he will be sidelined for the foreseeable future after suffering a serious ankle injury. While speaking on his podcast this week, Mick Foley reacted to the news and sent a reassuring message to the AEW star.

The former NXT Champion had already missed a lot of in-ring time due to a head injury, and there were once even fears he might never be able to wrestle again. A resilient Cole not only returned but has been a pivotal figure alongside MJF in one of AEW's most compelling storylines to date.

Mick Foley felt the timing of Cole's injury was really bad, and he just couldn't fathom how dejected the star might be feeling right now. The former WWE world champion urged the fanbase to pray for Adam's speedy recovery. Foley also reached out to Cole's partner, Britt Baker, as he mentioned below:

"I feel terrible about Adam Cole, though, just terrible. So, yeah, I reached out, and Britt told me that, you know, it's just. Mentally, after coming back from the head injury and, he is just doing something that was working so well. This is tough. So, if you guys have healing prayers or positive vibes, you can send them to Adam. That would be nice." [1:00:53 onwards]

Confusion over Adam Cole's injury status

As reported, the 34-year-old apparently broke his ankle in three places in what can best be described as a freak accident. The nature of Adam Cole's injury and AEW's silence until his promo on Dynamite led many to believe it was all just a work.

The latest Dynamite episode ended with a mystery attacker angle as a group of masked assailants took Jay White down as the show went off the air. It didn't take long for conspiracy theories about Cole being behind the attacks to emerge online, but there is no truth to the speculation.

Sean Ross Sapp and Dave Meltzer have both confirmed that Adam Cole is actually hurt and will undergo surgery, following which he will begin a potentially lengthy road to recovery.

In case you missed it, Mick Foley also put out a social media post about Cole, and you can check that out here.