"I feel he should have won" - AEW star wanted Roman Reigns to lose titles to 3-time WWE Tag Team Champion

An AEW star believes Roman Reigns should have been dethroned by a former WWE Tag Team Champion to make for a better storyline.

The Tribal Chief was taken to his limit at WrestleMania 39, as he went up against Cody Rhodes with both his titles on the line. It was only due to interference from The Usos and Solo Sikoa that Reigns was able to retain his belts. The booking was received with mixed reactions from fans.

A number of people had pointed out that the American Nightmare should have had more adversity to build up his struggle before WrestleMania 39. However, AEW star Dax Harwood explained why only a few things needed to be changed and why Cody should have won against Roman Reigns. Speaking on his FTR podcast, he stated:

"I saw other people who said Cody had to overcome more adversity. He tore his pec. Thousands of people in the arena saw it. Hundreds of thousands saw it on the pay-per-view. I don't know if you can overcome any more adversity than that. On top of that, if we only want to keep it storyline driven, just show a one-minute package of his prior WWE career and what he had to overcome there."

He further added:

"Before he left, the man was Stardust. Show how he had to overcome and made himself into a main event level star and then have him come out on top. It's okay for the good guy to win sometimes. I feel he should have, that's my opinion. I feel he should have won." (H/T Fightful)

Cody Rhodes laid out a challenge for WWE Backlash

One of the most anticipated moments this week was the American Nightmare's segment addressing Brock Lesnar's attack.

Lesnar had previously laid out Cody, sowing the seeds for a feud. Speaking on RAW this week, Cody stated that he was only blaming himself for his loss at WrestleMania. He also spoke about Lesnar's surprise attack, admitting that he feared the Beast Incarnate's prowess.

He ended the segment with a challenge for Lesnar at the Backlash pay-per-view.

As of now, it seems that Cody will have to bear the brunt of multiple suplexes before he gets to face Roman Reigns again.

Do you think Cody Rhodes should have a rematch with Roman Reigns for the WWE Titles soon? Sound off in the comments section below!

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just question John Cena's commitment to WWE here?

Poll : 0 votes