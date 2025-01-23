"I have a feeling we're not done in this place" - Malakai Black sends a message after recent match

AEW star Malakai Black has been the talk of the town since rumors of his departure from Tony Khan's promotion spread on social media. The former NXT Champion has been busy as he recently made his CCW debut and hinted at more matches in the promotion.

Malakai Black successfully won his debut match during the Coastal Championship Wrestling's Havoc & Haze 9 event. He defeated Orion to pick up the victory. Following the match, Black sent an interesting message about his future.

In an interview with Alejandro Romero after his victory, Malakai sent a message to Orion and teased another matchup with him in Coastal Championship Wrestling:

"Orion did something that a lot of people have not been able to get done in a very long time, and that's almost get inside my head and slowly crawl in towards a place where perhaps I can accept defeat but it was not tonight. But perhaps in some part of the future unwritten just yet he might succeed but it's not tonight. But when he will, I'll make sure that it's here in Coastal Championship Wrestling. So Orion, I have a feeling we're not done in this place." [0:22-1:03]

Matt Hardy would like to see Malakai Black sign with another promotion

Former AEW star Matt Hardy recently spoke about Malakai Black who has reportedly departed All Elite Wrestling. Black will seemingly return to WWE as he will reportedly be a free agent by February or March.

In a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the TNA World Tag Team Champion called Malakai an extremely talented star. Matt Hardy said that Black signing with another promotion wouldn't surprise him:

"I mean, extremely talented individual. Very unique. He (Malakai) is a niche performer, which really stands out. And I mean, yeah, that would not shock me at all, that would not surprise me at all..." [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

We will have to wait and see if Malakai Black heads back to WWE after his AEW departure.

