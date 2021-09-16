"I felt like I just missed out"- AEW's Kenny Omega regret not facing four-time WWE Champion

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega believes he missed out on an opportunity to wrestle WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

While speaking with Adam’s Apple, Kenny Omega, often called the best wrestler in the world, stated that facing Kurt Angle would have been a dream match. The Cleaner heaped praise on the Olympic gold medalist and called him the best of all time.

Omega, who recently took the top spot in the PWI 500, added that Angle was a multi-talented wrestler who will never be matched.

"I felt like I just missed out on maybe wrestling Kurt Angle, and that would have been a dream match for me,” Omega said. “He’s a guy that I consider probably one of the best of all time. Especially for what I try to do in the ring and I try to bring in athletics and real sports. He was a jack of all trades and there won’t be anyone like him ever again, I don’t think," Kenny Omega said (H/T- WrestlingInc)

Boo @FemboyBoo #TimeMachineBooking Kurt Angle vs Kenny Omega in a Last Man Standing Match #TimeMachineBooking Kurt Angle vs Kenny Omega in a Last Man Standing Match https://t.co/3zBsqQBjw9

Kurt Angle was arguably one of the best, if not the best, to ever step foot inside the squared circle. The Olympic gold medalist was best known for his remarkable technique in the ring. Similarly, Kenny Omega is considered a once-in-a-generation superstar for being a creative genius in the ring.

There's no doubt that, in a potential match between the two, both men would have blown the roof of any building with their impressive skills.

Although Kurt Angle received multiple offers from AEW, he turned them all down. The WWE Hall of Famer has even joked that he would love to get in the ring with The Cleaner if the company paid him $10 Million. But Kurt Angle hung up his boots after he lost to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35, so his in-ring career is over.

Kenny Omega will face Bryan Danielson in a dream match at Arthur Ashe Stadium next week

Kenny Omega might have missed out on a dream match with Angle, but he'll compete in another one next week. The AEW World Champion will square off against Bryan Danielson in a non-title match on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. Both men have had multiple confrontations with each other over the last few weeks to set up this bout.

Regardless of the outcome, both men will surely put on a stellar contest. Danielson, like Omega, is often called one of the best wrestlers of this generation, so many fans are looking forward to seeing the two stars finally meet in the ring.

Do you think Kurt Angle would have been a great opponent for Kenny Omega? Sound off in the comments section below.

