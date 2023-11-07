"I should be a foot model" - Former WWE United States Champion boasts about one of his best features

WWE Superstars are incredibly athletic people, with many spending decades perfecting their physique for when it's their time to shine in front of the cameras. However, one aspect of a wrestler's body that is often overlooked is their feet. But not for this former United States Champion, who could not help but share the pride he takes in his own.

During his time in WWE, Miro (fka Rusev) competed without any footwear. After suffering an injury, The Bulgarian Brute opted to change his attire and incorporate some protection for his no-longer-exposed feet, a look he has kept throughout his time in AEW.

But that is not to say that Miro is ashamed of his feet by any means. In fact, quite the opposite. He said the following while speaking to RJ City for Hey! EW:

"I pretty good feet and nails. I go to a pedicure. I love pedicures. No manicures, just pedicures. [...] Really great feet. I should be a foot model. Hand model, I can't because I broke all my fingers and all the scars. My feet, though, there is potential there." [H/T: Fightful]

The Redeemer even joked about never exposing his feet again unless people are being charged to see them.

Miro talks about getting spicy with former WWE star

Miro's real-life partner and fellow WWE alum CJ Perry recently made her way onto AEW programming. While their on-screen relationship seems to be rather turbulent at the moment, the former TNT Champion did not mind revealing some intimate details about their relationship.

When asked by RJ City whether he had ever had s*x in a tank (an obvious reference to his famous WrestleMania 31 entrance), Miro had this to say:

“I’m an easygoing guy, I can have s*x anywhere.” [H/T Ringside News]

Expand Tweet

With his wife now a regular fixture in Tony Khan's promotion, Miro will be hoping that his current storyline can once again propel him to the top of the card where many fans have been begging for him to be positioned.

