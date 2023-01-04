"I fought Summer Rae because she took my ex-boyfriend" - Former RAW Superstar explains why WWE is better than AEW 

Former RAW Superstar Lana (now known as CJ Perry) made headlines as she explained why WWE is better than AEW. She did so by referring to her storyline with Summer Rae.

Lana, Summer Rae, Miro (formerly known as Rusev) and Dolph Ziggler were involved in a storyline in 2015 that saw Summer Rae 'steal' Rusev from Lana. The storyline was eventually abandoned after Lana posted about her real-life engagement with the Bulgarian Brute.

The main focus of the storyline was the drama, as opposed to wresting. The Ravishing Russian cited WWE's tendency to involve soap opera-like drama in its storylines as one of the reasons why the company is better than AEW.

"Tony Khan runs his business however he'd like to run his business, I'm going to leave it at that. There's a reason why WWE is the greatest wrestling franchise and one of the greatest franchises in the world and it's because they value sports entertainment, storytelling, and not just fighting for a 'wrestling title,' but they value resolving conflict in the ring and that's what makes wrestling special."

Perry brought up the love triangle storyline involving herself and her real-life husband, pointing out that women are more engaged by that sort of content than actual pro wrestling matches.

"You can fight over anything like (Chris) Jericho would fight over a list. Rusev [Miro] fought in my honor so many times. I fought Summer Rae because she took my ex-boyfriend that I hated and I wanted revenge. Those type of things are relatable and are relatable to women. A lot more women watch these stories where it's a soap opera where we resolve our conflict in the ring. I'm here to entertain and put smiles on faces, not just be the 'best wrestler.' That's where I stand on the two different promotions," she stated. (h/t: Fightful)

Former WWE star Lana's husband Miro has been absent from AEW

Miro was last seen in AEW at All Out 2022 when Darby Allin, Sting and God's Favorite Champion defeated the House of Black's Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews.

He has been absent for three months since then. Miro's run as TNT Champion was one of the most acclaimed title runs in the company's history and fans have been clamoring for him to return to television.

Both Miro and Lana have commented on his absence while reports have surfaced that the Redeemer did not want to lose to Powerhouse Hobbs at Full Gear 2022. There is speculation that the Bulgarian Brute could return to WWE under Triple H's regime, but his contract status is currently unknown.

