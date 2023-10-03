"I fractured every single one of my vertebrae" - MJF reflects upon his AEW WrestleDream in jest

At AEW WrestleDream, Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) successfully defended the ROH World Tag team titles in a 2-on-1 handicap match against The Righteous (Dutch and Vincent). Originally, MJF and Adam Cole were scheduled to defend their Tag championships, but the plans changed following an ankle injury suffered by Adam Cole at the AEW Dynamite Grand Slam on September 20, 2023.

Before entering the ring, the AEW World Champion delivered a short promo claiming that he would body slam Dutch and win the match to retain the titles. The contest was great from the entertainment perspective, sprinkled with MJF's funny antics and attempts to body slam the 36-year-old. The Salt of the Earth then successfully held his end of the bargain as he delivered a body slam to Dutch, which drew a massive pop from the fans in attendance.

Following his victory, MJF wrote about 'the Slam that shook Seattle' and its effects on his body in a funny tweet.

"The Slam that Shook Seattle. I’ll never forget that night, Brother. I fractured every single one of my vertebrae bodyslaming dirty Dutch. Still won the match though, in front of 70,000 strong." -MJF

MJF Claims Adam Copeland (Edge), who debuted at AEW WrestleDream, came to steal his spotlight

During the post-show media scrum following WrestleDream, Maxwell Jacob Friedman was asked about the All Elite Wrestling debut of Rated R Superstar Edge. In response, The Devil replied that the WWE Hall of Famer was yet another star who had come to steal his spot in the Jacksonville-based company.

"I think he's another guy that's coming into my company that wants my spot, and he's got another thing [sic] coming if he thinks he's gonna take it."

Adam Copeland joining All Elite Wrestling has opened up possibilities for myriads first-time matches with some of the best pro wrestlers in the world. A clash between the AEW World Champion and Copeland will be a feast for fans from the wrestling and storytelling perspective.

