"I don't give a f**k" - Cody Rhodes' friend on being spotted backstage at WWE Royal Rumble this year

Cody Rhodes' longtime friend Ricky Starks, shared a backstage experience with Rhodes during WWE's Royal Rumble event. Rhodes was one of the founding members of AEW, a wrestling promotion that was established in 2019.

Ricky Starks is a wrestler currently signed with AEW. But he didn't let that stop him from showing support for Cody Rhodes during one of the biggest moments of his career. Last year, Rhodes left All Elite Wrestling and made a comeback at WrestleMania, where he defeated former WWE Champion Seth Rollins.

In his interview with Stephanie Chase, Starks emphasized the importance of genuine friendship, loyalty, and support. He acknowledged that the wrestling industry can be tribalistic and divided. However, he chose to rise above it and support his friend regardless of any perceived rivalry or competition.

"I don't give a f**k. That is my friend. One thing about me is I'm genuinely going to be a friend no matter what, and if you ride for me, I'm gonna ride for you. So it's important that I go there and see a guy who is ultimately on the biggest chapter of his career. It was important for me to be there because I would want the same damn thing," Starks said. [H/T - Fightful]

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes about why Ricky Starks was there at Royal Rumble

Ricky Starks made headlines for supporting Cody Rhodes backstage at WWE Royal Rumble. The former FTW Champion was spotted with Rhodes on CCTV at the Alamodome, San Antonio. The two wrestlers have developed a close friendship while working together in AEW.

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently spoke with Alex McCarthy about Ricky Starks' presence at the Royal Rumble. Rhodes expressed his appreciation for Starks' support, but also acknowledged that it may be better to keep his locker room private in the future.

"Poor [Ricky Starks], I hope he didn’t get in any trouble, I don’t think he did, he was there to support a friend who had been absolutely down and out with a [torn pectoral muscle] injury. Ricky was one of the guys who nursed me through it to a degree and helped remind me of who I can be. So I was happy to have him, and I had some other friends there. The other friends stayed on the bus because they’re not crazy yayhoos. I don’t want to cause any strife between any places, we all love the same thing." (H/T WrestleTalk)

The incident serves as a reminder of the strong bonds that can be formed between wrestlers, even across different companies.

