WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Ranking and grading every match

WWE kicked off WrestleMania season with a fun Royal Rumble show. The first major premium live event of 2023 featured some solid action and massive surprises, with one coming right after the main event.

However, what happened after Roman Reigns' match against Kevin Owens did not alter the quality of the contest. Was it the best one on the show, though? Let's take a look. There were two Royal Rumble Matches too, which makes for an interesting list.

So, without further ado, here is every match at WWE Royal Rumble 2023 graded and ranked from worst to best.

#5. Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight - Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match

For all the product placements in this match, Bray Wyatt and LA Knight had an average affair. It took place in darkness, with Knight's gear and Wyatt's face paint glowing. The two fought in and out of the ring under No Disqualification rules, with the highlight being a table spot that saw both men down.

However, it was quite short, and barely had time to get going. Also, WWE placed this immediately after the Men's Royal Rumble Match, which made it even more difficult for fans to get into it.

Also, the most eventful development happened after Bray Wyatt won with Sister Abigail. Uncle Howdy jumped onto LA Knight from an elevated platform on the stage, which led to everything exploding into flames. Nevertheless, the Pitch Black Match was simply okay. Nothing WWE needs to book again.

Grade: C

#4. Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss - WWE RAW Women's Championship

The match between Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss did not feature any spooky shenanigans until after it was over, with the two having a straight-up singles bout at the Royal Rumble. There was enough fire in it for fans to get invested.

The EST of WWE was her usual powerful self, while Bliss had a solid showing herself. The five-time women's champion avoided a shot of Belair's braid, which would have left her in a world of pain.

However, Alexa Bliss couldn't avoid the KOD, which ended the bout in favor of the RAW Women's Champion. While decent, the action could have been better. Bianca Belair has had much greater showings during her ten-month-long title reign.

Grade: B-

#3. WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match

The 30-woman Royal Rumble Match as a whole was a bit clunky in places, although it did have enough fun moments. From NXT names like Roxanne Perez and returning legends like Michelle McCool, the surprises kept on coming.

Asuka's WWE return with face paint, and subsequent final three appearance was one of the highlights, while Piper Niven got rid of the Doudrop name upon her comeback to the ring. Triple H did a lot of good in this contest, but a few booking decisions did baffle everybody.

Becky Lynch and Bayley were eliminated from the Royal Rumble relatively early, while many of the final entrants were disappointing. Nia Jax returned at number 30, as WWE botched the timing of her theme song and graphics. The countdown clock hadn't even started.

This could have ruined the Royal Rumble Match, but fortunately, it did have an excellent finish. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan went coast-to-coast, both lasting from start to finish. The Eradicator won from the number one spot, showcasing her dominance in WWE's women's division.w

Grade: B

#2. WWE Men's Royal Rumble Match

The Men's Royal Rumble Match opened the show in a fun way, even if it did become a little predictable. Gunther and Sheamus were perfect to kick things off, as both men enjoyed excellent performances. Drew McIntyre was also fantastic after entering at number nine.

WWE booked several storyline developments, as Bobby Lashley shockingly ended Brock Lesnar's Royal Rumble stay after only three minutes. The Beast Incarnate went mental at ringside and decimated Baron Corbin, who only lasted seven seconds.

Meanwhile, Rey Mysterio never came to the ring despite entering at number 17. He was seemingly attacked backstage by his son, Dominik, who lasted quite a bit. His Judgment Day pals, however, were eliminated by the returning Edge. Booker T also made a surprise appearance in the Royal Rumble.

While Kofi Kingston's elimination may have been botched for the second year in a row, the final sequence of stars was pretty cool. Logan Paul and Ricochet springboarded in the ring and collided with each other in mid-air before the internet sensation eliminated Seth Rollins.

However, in the end, it was Cody Rhodes' Rumble. The American Nightmare entered at number 30 and eliminated five men to win the contest. His battle against Gunther, in the end, was tremendous. The Ring General broke the record for the longest stint in a traditional Royal Rumble Match at 71 minutes.

This was a decent bout that wasn't perfect but had more good than bad—a definite improvement from last year's disaster. Hopefully, WWE will book next year's Royal Rumbles even better.

Grade: B+

#1. Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens - Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

For the first time in a decade, a singles match main evented the Royal Rumble. However, it paid off big time for WWE. Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens engaged in a physical contest that got more brutal by the minute.

The two showcased their ever-consistent in-ring chemistry to craft a compelling contest. KO had The Tribal Chief beaten multiple times, but the referee was knocked out. Reigns would order Sami Zayn to give him a chair, which wouldn't really be used.

However, a distraction from The Honorary Uce allowed Roman Reigns to Spear Kevin Owens through the barricade. He bounced the back of KO's head on the steel steps, which looked incredibly gruesome, before putting him away with a Spear. What came next was WWE at its best.

While this will be graded just for the match, one cannot ignore what happened after it. The entire Bloodline assaulted Owens, who was handcuffed to the top rope. Zayn's final test was to attack his (former?) best friend with a chair while he was defeated and defenseless.

After an emotional battle with his inner self, Sami Zayn hit Reigns with the chair and immediately apologized to The Usos. Jimmy attacked him while Jey stood there motionless. He would eventually leave the ring in tears as the rest of his family utterly destroyed Sami Zayn to end the Royal Rumble.

The post-match angle was some of WWE's most remarkable storytelling ever, as it was a roller-coaster of emotions. The Honorary Uce stood up for himself, only to be beaten down by the evil empire. This might be the most Roman Reigns has been booed as a heel. That is proof of how epic it was.

Grade: A- (A+ for the post-match angle)

