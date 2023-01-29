Kofi Kingston breaks silence after another botched WWE Royal Rumble elimination

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston has not had the best luck in recent Royal Rumble Matches. The New Day member was eliminated from the bout after botching his escape spot for the second year in a row. He has now spoken about the failed spot.

Kingston has been known to use his athleticism and agility to save himself from elimination from the Rumble, with fans eagerly anticipating the "Kofi spot" every year. However, following last year's barricade botch, the WWE legend's feet touched the floor earlier than expected in tonight's men's Rumble.

Xavier Woods set up a chair for Kofi Kingston to land on as Gunther threw him out of the ring. However, his landing saw the chair fall, and he hit his head on the announce table. He was left on the floor for much of the match. Kingston was unable to continue, despite seemingly wrapping his legs on the chair.

Kofi's tweet to the WWE Universe indicates that he is retiring from attempting elaborate Royal Rumble escape spots. Here is what he said:

"Welp, The universe has spoken… RIP," tweeted Kofi Kingston.

It remains to be seen if Kingston and Woods will appear at WrestleMania 39. They are the current NXT Tag Team Champions, meaning they might have different plans that weekend.

Kofi Kingston's elimination seemingly wasn't the only botch in the 2023 WWE Men's Royal Rumble Match

Kingston can take solace in that his elimination wasn't the only dubious one in the Rumble Match. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T returned as a surprise entrant and lasted around a minute before Gunther eliminated him. However, the NXT commentator may have been thrown through the middle rope.

The footage makes it difficult to tell, so you can decide for yourself if Booker was actually eliminated from the match:

Meanwhile, Rey Mysterio never entered the Royal Rumble despite being entrant number 17. So, this year's men's match had its fair share of controversies. However, the most infamous one will definitely be Kofi Kingston's botched elimination.

