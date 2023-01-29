"We require justice" - WWE Universe reacts to legend failing to be eliminated from The Royal Rumble 

Booker T entered the WWE Men's Royal Rumble match in his home state of Texas but it only lasted a matter of seconds before Gunther eliminated him.

Booker was able to perform his spinarooni in the middle of the ring, much to the delight of the WWE Universe, before being thrown from the ring and seemingly going through the middle rope.

The footage makes it hard to tell if it was the middle or the top rope, but fans have reacted online to the fact that they believe it was the middle rope, and he is still technically in the match.

Check out the reactions below:

Booker T went through the middle rope, he never got eliminated! We require justice.

I definitely saw Booker T go through the middle rope and not over the top

I definitely saw Booker T go through the middle rope and not over the top

WWE fans were mad about the fact that Rey Mysterio failed to enter the match at number 17 and claimed that, much like Booker T, he has also not been eliminated from the match.

Rey Mysterio never came out and Booker T was thrown through the middle rope.

Brock didn't win, we didn't have a 17th entrant, Booker T went through the middle rope, and Kofi's second foot never touched the floor... not the best #RoyalRumble

While several fans still held out hope that Kofi Kingston would be allowed to rejoin the match after his botched attempt to save himself from being eliminated. This obviously wasn't the case, but it could now be an ongoing claim on the road to WrestleMania.

Will Booker T make his return to NXT this coming week, or will he claim that he was never eliminated from The Royal Rumble? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

