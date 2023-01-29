Booker T competes in first WWE match after 11 years

Booker T competed in his first WWE match in 11 years after entering the Royal Rumble.

The Hall of Famer entered the Men's Rumble at #21 and lasted a few seconds. He got a huge pop from the WWE Universe before hitting the Book End and the spinaroonie.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



#RoyalRumble BOOKER T IN THE RUMBLE BOOKER T IN THE RUMBLE#RoyalRumble https://t.co/RlIJC2rczB

Booker was eventually eliminated by Gunther, who entered the match at #1 and lasted till the final two alongside #30 Cody Rhodes. Despite not having wrestled for WWE in over a decade, he has competed for his own promotion, Reality of Wrestling, to keep himself in wrestling shape.

The wrestling legend last entered a Royal Rumble Match back in 2012, when Sheamus won the Men's Rumble.

Booker T is currently on commentary duties for WWE NXT and has done a phenomenal job in his new role. Upon his return to the squared circle, it remains to be seen if the 57-year-old is willing to stick around for more matches in the near future.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion was one of the few surprise entrants in this year's Royal Rumble Match. The others were Edge and Logan Paul.

Would you like to see Booker T compete in more WWE matches going forward? Sound off in the comment section

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : 0 votes