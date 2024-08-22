"I got your back" - Former AEW Women's Champion sends a message to MJF's girlfriend

A former AEW Women's World Champion recently shared a picture with MJF's girlfriend Alicia Atout and sent a heartfelt message to her. The star in question is Thunder Rosa.

La Mera Mera has been a prominent female star on the All Elite roster ever since her signing back in 2020. However, she is currently not involved in any major storylines after her win over Deonna Purazzo in their now-concluded feud.

Meanwhile, Rosa is currently on a trip in Europe ahead of the AEW All In PPV at Wembley Stadium in London. She is currently not on the card for the event. The former All Elite Women's World Champion shared a picture with Alicia Atout, who recently signed with Tony Khan's promotion as a backstage interviewer.

Thunder Rosa took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the said picture with Alicia Atout. Rosa also wrote the following heartfelt message for Atout:

"Mi comadre ❤️ it’s crazy have to come to Europe to see my girl 🥰 @AliciaAtout I got your back carnala 😘"

The AEW star expressed concern over a WWE Hall of Famer's injury

The WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) suffered a horrific injury at the Double or Nothing PPV during a Steel Cage Match Against Malakai Black. Copeland is currently out of action. Nonetheless, the AEW star, Thunder Rosa expressed concern over his injury while speaking on the Busted Open Radio recently. Rosa said:

"It makes me so sad because he's [Adam Copeland] so positive in the locker room," Rosa said. "He gives us lectures of what to do in the ring and how to handle some things. It's sad that he's not gonna be with us for a minute. Hopefully this is not a career-ending injury and we can see him doing a big comeback."

Meanwhile, The Rated-R Superstar is still recovering and only time will tell when the fans will him back in Tony Khan's promotion.

Do you miss Adam Copeland on All Elite TV? Sound off using the discuss button.

