"I got four kids" - WWE legend's wife shoots down the possibility of signing with Tony Khan and AEW

WWE veterans have almost made it a habit to jump over to AEW. However, it seems that Tony Khan won't be able to convince Matt Hardy's wife, former wrestler Reby Hardy, to join his promotion as well.

While Matt Hardy's WWE career is better known, his wife Reby also has some experience in the ring. Most notably, she routinely joined him at ringside during his long tenure in IMPACT/TNA Wrestling and was involved with many of his angles during that period.

In an exclusive interview with PWMania, Reby Hardy detailed why a run with AEW would be highly unlikely:

“Just a couple weeks ago, I did a show and it was my literal first time in a public ring in over five years. Versus Jeff Jarrett there, I was managing Matt. There was [sic] some talks of possibly doing some sort of intergender tag match with his girl and me and Matt, but, I wouldn’t go that crazy."

Reby continued, not entirely closing herself off to the possibility, but noting that she is a full-time mom:

"But I would say: never say never. I feel like my place in wrestling is more behind the scenes. I got the four kids, I homeschool the four kids, I have a legitimate day job, I’ve got my content creation, it’s a lot going on. And wrestling is sort of an afterthought nowadays.” (H/T: PWMania)

While Reby seems awfully adamant about her stance, perhaps she could appear as a manager for Matt Hardy in the near future as she did during his bout against Jeff Jarrett.

Matt Hardy was recently accused of siding with WWE Superstar Lacey Evans after she made some controversial statements

Lacey Evans recently shared some opinions on ADHD and autism that had many online WWE fans take to social media to slam her. Coincidentally, Matt Hardy shared a post on Twitter around the same time, that had many fans assuming that he agreed with her statement:

"It’s ok for others to have a different opinion or viewpoint than ours. Varying opinions from different individuals are normal & healthy." - Hardy Tweeted.

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND It’s ok for others to have a different opinion or viewpoint than ours. Varying opinions from different individuals are normal & healthy.

The backlash from the WWE Universe was so severe that Matt Hardy would later take to Twitter to clarify that he had never said he agreed with Lacey Evans' take:

"Different opinions are great" is what this is about. The conclusions people jumped to from this tweet is insane. Nothing to do with mis/disinformation. This angle rules/sucks. AEW is great/it’s not. This wrestler’s awesome/sucks. Pineapple’s ok on pizza/UGH. Let people live. DAMN"

Luckily the WWE veteran seemed mostly unphased by all the false accusations and even joked about the general reaction Twitter users seem to have on social media.

