WWE legend accused of siding with Lacey Evans controversial claims; explains origin of social media post

WWE's Lacey Evans recently caught attention for all the wrong reasons after taking to social media to seemingly share her opinion on autism and ADHD. Notably, Matt Hardy coincidentally posted some comments online that had fans assume he agreed with Evans.

The only similarity between the two could possibly be the number of gimmick changes each has had, but Matt Hardy and Lacey Evans have never shared a ring or even shared a locker room. Despite this, fans were quick to jump in, firmly believing that the two stars shared an opinion.

Matt Hardy recently took to Twitter to declare that people can have contrasting opinions, prompting some WWE fans to assume the two were on the same page.

"It’s ok for others to have a different opinion or viewpoint than ours. Varying opinions from different individuals are normal & healthy." - Hardy Tweeted.

After a flurry of different responses from fans as well as Hardy himself, the veteran firmly clarified that his statement was targeted at wrestling fans having different opinions on the wrestling industry.

"Different opinions are great" is what this is about. The conclusions people jumped to from this tweet is insane. Nothing to do with mis/disinformation. This angle rules/sucks. AEW is great/it’s not. This wrestler’s awesome/sucks. Pineapple’s ok on pizza/UGH. Let people live. DAMN"

This isn't the first time that the WWE legend has had his comments seemingly taken out of proportion, as his statements on the infamous Brawlout had many believe he was present, which he then firmly denied.

AEW stars Kip Sabian and Nick Comoroto have publically professed to have ADHD after the WWE star's controversial post

Lacey Evans' opinion on ADHD and autism has clearly riled up numerous people, but it seems to have affected some wrestlers as well. The war between AEW and WWE seemingly took another turn after Evans' post, with two notable heels now speaking up against her.

"Ive struggled with ADHD my entire life, so those views I take personally." - Sabian Tweeted.

"I was diagnosed with ADHD at 6 years old and it still affects me today. A diet won’t fix it, you don’t outgrow it but its never stopped me from chasing my dreams. This is not something new and we’ve always been here. They just called us that “weird” kid." - Comoroto Tweeted.

Some Twitter users even called for WWE to fire Lacey Evans, but at this point, the promotion has not commented on it nor seemingly reprimanded her for anything.

