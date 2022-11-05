WWE legend clears the air about misconception over his comments on The Elite-CM Punk backstage incident in AEW

CM Punk and The Elite's AEW All Out backstage brawl completely shook up the fledgling promotion and even turned the fanbase against one another.

Some AEW stars have slowly begun speaking on the matter. Pro Wrestling Legend Matt Hardy made an earlier statement where he suggested he was a first-person witness to the brawl.

During a recent episode of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the veteran claimed he was happy to see The Elite back with AEW. He claimed that the trio did nothing wrong in their brawl with CM Punk.

However, Matt Hardy recently took to Twitter to clarify that he did not personally witness CM Punk and The Elite's brawl, but stood by his praise of the stars:

"My comments from this week’s @matthardypod have been misconstrued. I WAS NOT at All Out 2022. I DID NOT say I witnessed the events at All Out. I witnessed the entire process in real time over the months & stand by my comment that the Elite were not in the wrong." - Hardy Tweeted.

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND My comments from this week’s @matthardypod have been misconstrued. I WAS NOT at All Out 2022. I DID NOT say I witnessed the events at All Out. I witnessed the entire process in real time over the months & stand by my comment that the Elite were not in the wrong. My comments from this week’s @matthardypod have been misconstrued. I WAS NOT at All Out 2022. I DID NOT say I witnessed the events at All Out. I witnessed the entire process in real time over the months & stand by my comment that the Elite were not in the wrong.

Initially, Matt Hardy's statement seemed to lay the blame on the wrongdoer, much like Chris Jericho, who rumoredly called Punk a cancer to the locker room.

Now that the star has walked back from what many believed to be a damning statement in regards to The Straight Edge star, the "Brawl Out" remains shrouded in mystery.

Despite all the rumors on his AEW status, new limited Festive Season merch has dropped for CM Punk online

Punk has often been called AEW's biggest draw and the merch sales statistics heavily back this claim up. The numbers presented have often been used online by his fans to dispute the claims that Tony Khan is looking to buy out his most profitable star's contract.

While fans continue to speculate whether or not CM Punk is departing AEW, new merch has officially become available. While this is no official indication, it would be odd for AEW to advertise the star, especially if they're planning to cut him off of the roster.

The official listing for the Limited Edition CM Punk Holiday 2022 Ornament.

Unfortunately, the fallout from "Brawl Out" continues to grow more and more complicated. With conflicting reports, it doesn't seem like the story will end anytime soon.

As it stands, The Voice of the Voiceless could still return to AEW. Only time will tell, and fans will, unfortunately, have to continue speculating until then.

