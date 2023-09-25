“I guess Mark Calaway is a MJF mark” - Social media erupts after The Undertaker praises current AEW World Champion

MJF's ascent to the top of AEW and the wrestling industry as a whole has been praised by many within the business. The Undertaker has joined the long list of individuals to sing Friedman's praises, and social media has lapped up the exchange.

During a Q&A at his "1 deadMAN" show in Scotland this past July, the real-life Mark Calaway was asked which current wrestler he would like to face. The WWE legend named MJF and cited his top-notch in-ring skills and commitment to his on-screen character as the reason why.

Given that The Undertaker has done pretty much all that there is to do in the business and is one of the most well-respected stars of all time, this was no small praise for the current AEW World Champion.

Friedman took full note of this and sent a humble response to The Deadman in return:

"Not many higher honors than being praised by The Undertaker. Thanks, Deadman," MJF tweeted.

One aspect that the AEW star conveniently failed to acknowledge, however, is the fact that The Undertaker also threw a massive dig at Tony Khan's company in the process. Along with praising Friedman, he also urged the 27-year-old world champion to "hurry up and leave" the "second-rate promotion."

Nonetheless, it clearly means a lot for Friedman to receive kind words from The Undertaker, even if there was a sly remark laced in there. Fans have taken to social media to share their reactions to the exchange.

With the hotly-anticipated "bidding war of 2024" only a few months away, it will be interesting to see whether The Undertaker's comments factor into MJF's all-important decision.

WWE legend Mark Henry shares similar sentiments about AEW's MJF

The Undertaker is not the only WWE Hall of Famer to openly speak about how fond they are of Maxwell Jacob Friedman's work in AEW. Earlier this year, Mark Henry had similarly kind words for MJF.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, The World's Strongest Man chose Friedman as his pick for the "Most Evil Heel of the Year" for 2022, edging out Chris Jericho as Mark Henry's initial gut-instinct pick.

"Chris Jericho hovers the line between being so well respected that's it hard for me to consider him as an ultimate heel because of the fact that people sing his song and love him so much. Like I'm gonna stick to the fact that I think MJF is the best heel in the business because that's who he is. He refuses to kowtow to what the fans want. He does what he wants," said Mark Henry.

With praise coming in left, right, and center for MJF, there seems to be no ceiling to what the self-proclaimed Devil can accomplish in the wrestling business.