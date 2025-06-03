"I hate it" - Female AEW star makes heartbreaking revelation about scary medical condition

An AEW star who signed with the Tony Khan-led company last year opened up on her long-time struggle with a serious health condition some time earlier. The talent in question, Deonna Purrazzo, has been making appearances in Ring of Honor lately.

The Virtuosa made her debut in All Elite Wrestling on the January 3, 2024 episode of Dynamite. She kicked off her run in the promotion with a feud against Toni Storm over the AEW Women's World Championship, followed by a months-long heated rivalry with Thunder Rosa. She also joined forces with Taya Valkyrie last year to form The Vendetta, and the duo were featured on AEW television as recently as this past February.

In an interview with Joe Vulpis from last year's September, Deonna Purrazzo was asked about some of the most physically taxing wrestling moves she had taken in her career. She listed out a few maneuvers and talked about the neck issues that stemmed from some of them.

“Body slam (is a move that hurts). Number one, two and three. Um, no. Body slam’s up there for me. I just don’t like it. I think it’s the worst bump to take. Spinebuster. My neck doesn’t have the strength. My neck always slams back and it hurts. I hate it and like, a fallaway slam is coming to mind of it’s just uncomfortable," said Purrazzo.

Purrazzo then talked about her struggle with scoliosis since childhood, and explained how she needed to be careful to avoid injuries and find alternatives to traditional strength training for her neck.

"Yes (I train my neck). But not in the way wrestlers are taught to — so I have scoliosis. So, my neck has a slight curve to it and I just, from childhood, have bulging discs and stuff that I’ve just had to work through my whole life… So, I have to just beware of those potential injuries so, a lot of people like to do neck bridges and stuff like that. That doesn’t feel good to me." [H/T - ITR Wrestling]

The former IMPACT Knockouts Champion was last seen in action in All Elite Wrestling on the February 26 episode of Dynamite, where she lost to Harley Cameron in singles action.

AEW's Deonna Purrazzo set for a huge opportunity in ROH

While she has been outspoken about wanting to be featured more on AEW programming, Deonna Purrazzo is currently plying her trade both on the indies and in the Jacksonville-based company's sister promotion, ROH. The 30-year-old seems to be positioned as a centre-piece of the brand's fledgling Women's Pure Rules Division.

Purrazzo, alongside Taya Valkyrie, will also take part in a tournament that is set to crown the inaugural Women's Pure Champion.

