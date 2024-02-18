"I HATE STONE COLD" - AEW star recalls his initial reaction to Steve Austin costing WWE legend top title

A former AEW World Tag Team Champion reminisced about his time as a wrestling fan, citing a memory of the iconic feud between WWE legend 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and Bret Hart. The star in question is Dax Harwood.

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. Bret "The Hitman" Hart is still remembered as one of the greatest feuds in WWE and pro wrestling history. The legendary rivalry culminated in a match between the two at WrestleMania 13, where fans saw a double turn in one of the most iconic moments.

The feud between two of the all-time greats is still fresh in 1990s wrestling fans, as they all chose their own side. Current AEW star Dax Harwood, who was a huge pro wrestling fan before eventually joining the industry, recalled the iconic rivalry between Bret and Austin and shared his memory from that time.

The FTR member took to Instagram stories and shared a video from an episode of RAW in 1997 when Austin cost Bret Hart the WWE Championship in his match against Sycho Sid.

Dax also stated that it was one of his favorite episodes and wrote the following in his story:

"right after this match, i went to my room with a sharpie and wrote on every steve austin poster i had "I HATE STONE COLD."

Dax Harwood's story about WWE RAW in 1997

Steve Austin on whether AEW is a competition with WWE

During his interview with Fox News Digital months ago, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin shared his thoughts on AEW and whether it is a direct competition to WWE:

“I know (AEW) is out there. Some smaller organizations and I wish them all the best of luck in the world, to have full houses and for everybody to stay healthy and for the business to continue to thrive. There’s this perceived, like, I don’t know. It’s not AEW versus WWE like it was WWE versus WCW back in those days." [H/T ClutchPoints]

Austin has not made any major appearances after his match at WrestleMania 38 back in 2022. Only time will tell whether fans will get to see him back in the ring in a wrestling or non-wrestling role.

