"I am being held for no reason" - Absent AEW star sends concerning message amid health issues

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Sep 29, 2025 01:22 GMT
All Elite Wrestling is a Jacksonville-based promotion led by Tony Khan
An absent AEW star recently addressed their current condition and how they were currently in an unideal situation. This comes after they recently revealed they were dealing with various health issues.

Rebel (AKA Reba) has been with AEW since their early days, as she made her on-screen debut in 2020 as the personal assistant to Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. She ended up competing for several matches for the promotion, most of which were alongside Baker. The last time she competed in the ring for the company was in 2022.

The 47-year-old has recently taken to social media as she called out Orlando Health. She brought up how she has yet to be discharged from her recent trip to the hospital. She claimed that she was being held for no reason. The AEW star recently revealed that she went to the emergency room after having a nasty fall, which led to bleeding in several parts of her face.

"@orlandohealth can you please tell your Doctors that are caring for me to talk with eachother so I can be discharged. I am being held for no reason." she posted.

See her full post here.

The AEW star is also dealing with a case of pneumonia

Rebel recently addressed her fight with pneumonia, and something she has been dealing with for the past year. She took to Instagram to reveal that she has been going to Mayo Clinic to treat this, and how earlier this month she went there for her 5th bronchoscopy in the past year.

She was thankful that the clinic was willing to accommodate her, as she had a complicated case of the illness.

"Mayo Clinic, where the Elite go to get treated by the Elite. Tomorrow I will go for another bronchoscopy, my 5th time going under in the past year. [praying hands emoji] I’m so blessed to have @mayoclinic accept my complicated case. #LetsTryThisAgain”
We at Sportskeeda wish Rebel a speedy recovery.

bell-icon Manage notifications