"I hope AEW will be able to pay great tribute"- Tony Khan talks about retirement of 5-time WWE champion

Tony Khan recently talked about a former WWE champion's retirement. While praising the top stars, the AEW President had some heartwarming things to say about the superstar amid his retirement rumors.

Khan spoke about Samoa Joe and his future in All Elite Wrestling. The Samoan Submission Machine, who is a two-time United States Champion and a three-time NXT Champion, is set to face Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship at WrestleDream tonight. Ahead of his match-up, Joe has been openly talking about his retirement from professional wrestling. Tony Khan had a choice of words to say over that matter.

Speaking on My World With Jeff Jarrett, the AEW President shared a belief that Joe will work with All Elite Wrestling for years down the line. However, when the time comes for his retirement, he will make sure that AEW pays a great tribute to his contribution to the professional wrestling business.

"We don't wanna think about [his retirement] yet, because I think Samoa Joe still has years left with AEW, which is great. We will focus on Joe as one of the top stars in wrestling right now. If and when the time ever comes for Samoa Joe to hang them up, I hope that AEW will be able to pay great tribute to somebody that is one of the most accomplished stars ever in AEW and one of the great champions in wrestling.” he said [H/T: @DrainBamager/X]

Check out his full interview below:

Furthermore, Khan said that he has high expectations for the upcoming showdown between Joe and Page at WrestleDream. He added that the company wants to keep The Samoan Submission Machine as a top star in AEW for several more years.

Tony Khan comments on Andrade's AEW status ahead of WrestleDream

Andrade has been the epicenter of controversy since making his return to AEW a few weeks ago. It was reported that WWE might put him out of action for a year for breaching his 90-day non-compete clause. Recently, Tony Khan spoke on this major controversy.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated, Khan heavily praised the former WWE star. He tried to avoid giving any direct response to the question by saying that he would like to collaborate with Andrade down the line.

"I am excited to see what's next for Andre. And, again, this is somebody that I think is just an incredible wrestler. I really enjoyed working with him in the past, and I'm excited to see what's next for him," Khan said. [H/T - Sports Illustrated]

Such a response makes it clear that AEW is taking any steps with concern around El Idolo. With that said, only time will tell how Tony Khan will deal with this major situation from here on.

