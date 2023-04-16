"I have a huge problem with certain people on our roster" - Kenny Omega spills beans on issues with fellow AEW stars

Kenny Omega revealed that he does indeed have a "huge problem with certain people" on the AEW roster.

Omega co-founded AEW in 2019 alongside Tony Khan, Cody Rhodes, and the Young Bucks. He has since served as both a wrestler and EVP within the company, winning world, tag, and trios tag titles throughout his tenure. He and the Bucks were notably suspended from the promotion following All Out 2022 for their involvement in a backstage altercation with CM Punk.

Despite much fan demand, The Cleaner has revealed little to nothing about the altercation since his return to the company. However, he has not shied away from referencing the incident subliminally.

The most recent example of this came earlier in a Twitter post from Omega. He promised to spill the beans on his 'huge problem' with certain people on the roster, only for his tweet to refer to the Blackpool Combat Club, with whom The Elite are currently feuding in AEW.

"Since everyone is asking, I'll spill the beans... I have a huge problem with certain people on our roster - And they happen to be members of the Blackpool Combat Club! I'll speak more about it Wednesday on #AEWDynamite," Kenny Omega tweeted.

After being systematically taken out by the BCC, Omega and the Bucks fought back during last week's Dynamite. The segment closed with The Cleaner almost impaling Jon Moxley with a screwdriver.

The Elite aren't keen on working with CM Punk if he returns to AEW

Following the 'Brawl Out' incident, fans have clamored for a feud between CM Punk and The Elite. In fact, as recently reported, even CM Punk was down to make the rivalry a possibility. He was said to have been pushing for a meeting with the group to see if they could make it work.

Alas, it's believed that they were not keen on the idea of working with the former WWE Superstar after their altercation. Despite the EVPs' reservations, Punk is still believed to be returning the promotion sooner rather than later.

It's thought that an upcoming Saturday show, AEW Collision, is going to serve as a soft roster split that could allow those with differences to be separated. Furthermore, Punk is believed to be heavily involved with the show, perhaps even making a return on the inaugural episode.

