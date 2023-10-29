"I just don’t think it was necessary“ - WWE veteran questions Sting's career in AEW

A WWE veteran recently had a shocking take on Sting's career in All Elite Wrestling.

The name in question is none other than Sting's long-term friend Vince Russo who has known The Icon for more than 20 years. Sting debuted in AEW in 2020 and has had an incredible career in Tony Khan's promotion. However, Vince Russo believes that it was not necessary.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran praised Sting and gave his thoughts on his AEW run:

"I was saying this all along as a fan and a friend, my God bro, he had nothing left to prove to anybody and I don't know bro if he was going out and doing all that daredevil Darby Allin stuff to try to get over with this younger nitch audience and fit in with the locker room. I have no idea but personally, I just didn't think it was necessary. The guy had a great career, the guy was an Icon, and a legend, had so many different lives, and was such a great dude to be around and work with. But, you don't know the reasons why he went back and did that so I'm just telling my point of view on what I think." [4:01 - 5:00]

WWE veteran Vince Russo believes Sting will team up with Ric Flair in his upcoming retirement match

WWE Hall of Famer Sting will compete in his retirement match at AEW Revolution 2024 and wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently gave his take on the match, speculating that it would include The Nature Boy Ric Flair.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WWE head writer suggested that Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal would be great as final opponents for Sting, who would team up with Ric Flair:

"You’ve got Tony Khan, and two of the greatest workers in the history of the business [Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal]. Yes, it’s happening. It’s gonna be the old surprise partner gimmick! It’s already booked! It’s already agreed upon!" (04:20 onward).

Do you agree with Vince Russo? Let us know in the comments below.

Please credit "Writing with Russo" and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from the article's first half.