Sting thinks AEW is just another TNA, and not on WWE's level, his former colleague believes (Exclusive)

A WWE veteran, and Sting's former colleague, recently spoke about The Icon's mindset while competing in All Elite Wrestling.

The name in question is none other than Vince Russo, who worked with Sting during his time with WCW, as well as TNA. Sting has reinvented his career ever since his debut in All Elite Wrestling, and has proven to everyone that he's still got it. The AEW star is now set to retire at Revolution pay-per-view next year.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion made it clear that Sting knows AEW is nothing like WWE or WCW:

"I don't think Sting feels for a second that he's going out on any grand stage. Bro, what he did in AEW was no different than what he did in TNA. I could tell you when he was at TNA, he knew TNA was no WCW. So he knows, bro, AEW is no WCW or WWE. I don't think he thinks that for a minute. [10:49 - 11:28]

Vince Russo believes Sting's last match could include a 70-year-old WWE Hall of Famer

AEW veteran Sting will compete in the final match of his career at next year's AEW Revolution pay-per-view. While his opponent is yet to be revealed, Vince Russo believes that it could involve a retired Hall of Fame legend.

Russo recently speculated that Sting's final match could involve Ric Flair, however, he recently added another WWE Hall of Famer to the match.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the veteran stated that Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat could get added to the match:

"There is one more dark horse that he can throw in that match as well... You can take this one step further now. You could make this a six-man... Bro, I’m telling you, another option is a six-man with [Ricky] Steamboat. Bro, have you not heard Tony Khan sing the praises of Ricky Steamboat?" [08:25 to 09:39]

