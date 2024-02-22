"I just got called a c**t by a man" - Late AEW star Brodie Lee's wife opens up about traumatic recent incident

Late AEW star Brodie Lee's wife just narrated a traumatic incident that took place with her.

Amanda Huber has been through a lot in the past couple of years. It all started with the death of her husband, Brodie Lee. Brodie Lee's sudden passing sent shockwaves through the entire wrestling industry and disrupted the lives of Amanda and her children.

However, she has done a tremendous job for herself and has done well to raise two children. This is all a testament to great willpower and strength. Recently, Amanda went through another traumatic incident when a passenger on her flight called her c**t. However, she took the high road and chose not to have the passenger kicked off.

"I just got called a c**t by a man on my flight and had the full opportunity to have him kicked off. I chose not to so I’d didnt delay the entire flight. The flight crew was incredible in how they reacted, but I cannot get over the audacity of this man. Breatheeeeeee Amanda."

Check out her tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Brodie Lee's wife Amanda Huber wants Serpentico to be on the no-fly list

Serpentico has been in AEW for quite some time now, but he mainly featured on AEW Dark until the show was closed down. Following that, he started competing in the Ring of Honor.

Serpentico has an abysmal win-loss record in AEW, and as it turns out, his behavior on flights is even worse. Even Amanda Huber took to social media to say that Serpentico should be put on the no-fly list.

"Snakeman’s behavior on airplanes should be enough to have him on a no fly list and be required to take the $1 MegaBus between all shows. Hey @AEW travel department, can we start arranging that? Thanks."

Check out her tweet here:

Expand Tweet

It's good to see that Amanda was able to handle this traumatic situation on the flight in a mature manner.

What are your thoughts on this recent flight incident? Share your views in the comments section below.

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE