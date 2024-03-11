"I just don't understand dishonesty" - Fans criticize WWE Hall of Famer following his comments about missing Sting's retirement match

Fans criticized WWE Hall of Famer for his comments about missing Sting's retirement match.

Kevin Nash was a big part of the Icon's early rise to fame in WCW. Nash was part of the famous nWo faction that dominated the company. Although the Icon would initially fight the faction, he ended up joining the group after they split into two factions.

Considering the role Nash played in the early part of the Icon's career, many thought he would be there for his retirement match. However, Kevin Nash stated that his contract with WWE prevented him from showing up for the Vigilante's final match. However, Nash has now changed his statement to say that the Icon asked him what he could do physically-wise. Fans were quick to point out the sudden change in statements given by the WWE Hall of Famer. Check out some of the reactions below:

Kevin Nash explained his reason for not being a part of Sting's final match

The Icon's final match featured two legendary wrestlers Ric Flair and Ricky Steamboat who also got involved in the match. However, missing from the match was the Icon's real-life friend, Kevin Nash.

During a recent episode of Kliq This podcast, Nash went into detail about why he missed the Icon's match at AEW Revolution.

“Number one, I’m gonna be in the ring with the Young Bucks. They’re both athletic as f*k, and I’m in pretty damn good shape. I mean, there’s no f*king way if I’m getting involved; I’m not powerbombing those two f*kers. I’m going to powerbomb them both, and now who’s night is it? Why am I doing anything? Why am I power-bombing guys he’s going to beat later? Why am I being involved? Now, guess what? You take all that out of the equation if I’m sitting on my couch in Florida. So there we go!''

It will be interesting to see if the Icon will manage to remain retired from the business permanently.

