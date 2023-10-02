"I just can't wait" - Top AEW faction member excited to watch Jade Cargill in WWE

Jade Cargill set the wrestling community ablaze when she signed with WWE, following in the footsteps of Cody Rhodes as one of the few major All Elite stars to have made the jump to the Stamford-based promotion. The TBS Championship division that she leaves behind in AEW has a big hole to fill, but it's one that House of Black member Julia Hart is ready to step into.

Julia Hart has come a long way in a short amount of time, having transformed herself from a bubbly cheerleader for The Varsity Blondes to an intimidating witch with The House of Black. The 21-year-old is now set to compete for Jade Cargill's old title, the TBS Championship, at tonight's AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view.

Speaking to Rick Ucchino on the Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast, Hart expressed her excitement over Jade Cargill's move to WWE. The young star also declared that she is ready to step into the shoes of the former TBS Champion:

"Yeah, I can’t wait to see what she’s doing. [Jade]’s amazing. She looks amazing. I just can’t wait to see what’s in store for her. But as AEW goes, like for me, if they want me to fill in some type of shoe, I’m all here for it. I’ll do whatever. I’m gonna come to work every week and they’re gonna tell me what to do and I’m gonna do it. So, if that’s what they’re telling me to do, that’s what I’m here for," Hart said. [h/t Cageside Seats]

Jade Cargill was TBS Champion for more than 500 days

Jade Cargill's departure for WWE has opened a vacuum in the women's midcard division for AEW. Cargill was the inaugural TBS Champion and held the title for 508 days before her undefeated streak was ended by current champion Kris Statlander.

Tonight at AEW WrestleDream, Statlander is set to face another rising star who is on an impressive win streak of her own: Julia Hart. The House of Black member has won 28 matches in a row and seems hellbent on claiming both the title and Cargill's mantle.

Do you think Julia Hart will be able to win the TBS Championship at AEW WrestleDream?