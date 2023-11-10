"I just want to say, no" – When CM Punk sadly confirmed a former WWE star will never wrestle again

Former AEW World Champion CM Punk once put a break to all the rumors regarding a former WWE star, who is very close to him, possibly making a return to wrestling after years.

The former WWE star in question is none other than the better half of CM Punk, AJ Lee (aka AJ Mendez). AJ has had one hell of a wrestling career, which involved many great moments and accomplishments. She is known for her time in the Stamford-based promotion over a decade ago.

However, the former Divas Champion decided to retire from wrestling after her last match back in 2015. Following her departure from the wrestling scene, AJ Mendez pursued a career as an author and scriptwriter as well. Moreover, there have been rumors of AJ returning to wrestling at certain points during that time.

The rumors got stronger when CM Punk made his AEW debut in 2021, after a seven-year absence from wrestling. Fans hoped that his wife would also eventually join him in the ring. However, during an interview with The New York Post in 2021, Punk shut down all rumors regarding AJ Lee's in-ring return stating:

"I just want to say, no. Just because [of] her neck. The reason she stopped wrestling is because of her neck. She's got a bad neck, you know. I wouldn't want her to jeopardize [her] health and neither would she, so we'll put an end to that rumor right now." [H/T: WrestlingINC]

Expand Tweet

Is CM Punk set to return to WWE?

CM Punk was let go from AEW a few months ago and is currently absent from the wrestling scene. Meanwhile, he has been rumored to return to WWE after nearly a decade. Recently, Punk opened up on the rumors when he was asked whether he would be at Survivor Series in Chicago while taking on 670 The Score:

"They're asking if I'm going to be there? I think it's sold out. I think tickets are hard to get. I don't want to burst anybody's bubble. I'm kind of just sitting at home and enjoying this beautiful Chicago weather. I have an injury in the family. My dog [Larry] blew his dog ACL. I'm literally just spending my time with him. [H/T: WhatCulture]

Expand Tweet

Well, the Survivor Series premium live event is still a few weeks away, and no confirmation has been made regarding the Second City Saint's return as of now. Henceforth, it remains to be seen whether he actually shows up in Chicago this month.

A former WWE star regrets not facing Goldberg, as revealed here