"I knew it. It wasn’t a work" — Twitter explodes after Miro jokingly says Lana is still in a relationship with WWE Superstar

Former WWE United States Champion Miro loves interacting with his fans and cracking jokes — even at his own expense. Recently, he leaned into the rumors surrounding him and his wife, CJ Perry (fka Lana), claiming that she is still seeing a superstar she had an on-screen romance with years ago.

Before joining AEW in September 2020, Miro (then known as Rusev) was involved in a WWE storyline that saw his real-life partner have an on-screen affair with Bobby Lashley. Rusev was accused of being a controlling sex addict, leading to him and Lana eventually divorcing on an episode of RAW.

The story only got more complicated when it was revealed that Liv Morgan was also involved with The Ravishing Russian. Nonetheless, Lana and Lashley married on an episode of RAW, leaving this storyline to go down as one of the most chaotic yet oddly entertaining messes WWE has come up with in recent years.

Miro decided to bring this piece of kayfabe into the real world when addressing rumors of his and Perry's separation. The Bulgarian Brute tweeted the following:

This quick-witted comment exemplifies the comedic ability that makes The Redeemer so beloved by his followers. Fans quickly jumped onto Miro's joke with a wide array of responses.

With both Miro and Perry now freed from their WWE contracts, it has been speculated that the two could once again be paired together on-screen when the former TNT Champion makes his eventual return to AEW.

Bobby Lashley is set to challenge for the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Bobby Lashley has since moved on from that chaotic storyline. The All Mighty has gone on to claim the United States and WWE Championships, as well as forming a well-received (albeit short-lived) faction with MVP, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin, collectively known as The Hurt Business.

More recently, Lashley won the André The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, but was unexpectedly left off the match card for WrestleMania 39. However, he now has a chance to once again reach the mountaintop as he was selected as one of the 12 participants to compete in a tournament to crown a new World Heavyweight Champion.

On the latest episode of RAW, Seth Rollins and Finn Bálor won their respective Triple Threat Matches to reach the tournament semi-finals, which Rollins won. A similar structure will be followed on SmackDown when Lashley will look to defeat Austin Theory and Sheamus to face the winner of the match between AJ Styles, Edge, and Rey Mysterio in the second semi-final.

The finals of the tournament will take place at the upcoming Night of Champions premium live event.

