"I’ve been dragged through the mud" - Released WWE Superstar on facing backlash while working with Bobby Lashley and other names

Former WWE Superstar Lana (a.k.a. C.J. Perry) recently spoke about the backlash she faced while working with various superstars such as Bobby Lashley, Dolph Ziggler and Rusev (now known as Miro in AEW).

Lana was well received by the fans as a manager for Rusev (Miro). However, she faced several criticism from journalists and fans for being an in-ring performer.

The Ravishing Russian last competed in the WWE ring in May 2021, when she teamed up with Naomi, she was released from the company the following month.

In September of 2019, Lana started a romantic storyline with Bobby Lashley, the duo even got married on WWE programming.

Speaking to ITR, Perry expressed how fans disapproved of her as a performer while she worked on storylines with different superstars:

“I’ve been dragged through the mud on the Internet for stories that I didn’t know. I was just trying to grab the brass ring, doing it and I think on many occasions I did. I mean, the stuff with Bobby Lashley, the stuff with Dolph and Miro, like the numbers don’t lie. That’s crazy numbers. I know people like scandal, so maybe that’s why as well." [H/T - ITR]

She also spoke about how well her segments did with numbers, but the fans didn't appreciate her as a performer.

"But just in general, like I have dance battles with Trinity[Naomi] that are like 15 million views, you know, or matches with Charlotte that are like 29 million views, like crazy numbers. So I think it hurt me a little bit just to commit so much to something like with my whole heart and spend all my off days on the road,"said Perry. [H/T - ITR]

During Lana-Lashley's storyline, several fans sent death threats and warnings to the duo.

However, the storyline was dropped after Rusev was released from his WWE contract in April 2020.

What did Lana do after breaking up with Bobby Lashley in WWE?

After WrestleMania 36, Lana and Lashley went their separate ways as Bobby Lashley was unhappy with being in a relationship with her. The duo fought off Liv Morgan and Rusev, who were both involved with Lana in an on-screen romantic relationship.

Bobby Lashley decided to team up with MVP and the two went on to create The Hurt Business. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander joined the stable and by the end of 2020, The Hurt Business were covered in gold.

Lana, on the other hand, was squashed through the announcer's table every week by Nia Jax. She later went on to become the sole survivor for her team in the Survivor Series traditional elimination match in 2020 and got her revenge on Jax the following weeks.

In March 2021, she teamed up with Naomi and the two competed in the women's tag team division. The duo competed in the Tag Team Turmoil match at WrestleMania 37 to determine the no. 1 contenders for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, but they were unsuccessful in getting the victory that night.

After 'Mania, Lana was released by the company in June of the same year and hasn't competed since then. It will be interesting to see what she does next in her career.

