"I don't know if my body can take it" - Mike Knox on if he plans to work with AEW

Mike Knox was recently asked if he had planned on working with AEW in the future. The former WWE Superstar responded, saying he is not sure if his body can take AEW, but he does believe he could make it work with other promotions.

Mike Knox is a professional wrestler who currently works on the independent circuit, but he is most fondly remembered for his time with the WWE and TNA.

He worked with several high-profile Superstars during his time with the WWE, including CM Punk and Tommy Dreamer. He currently resides in Tampa, Florida, where he does some work as a real estate agent.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone in an exclusive interview on UnSKripted, Mike Knox revealed whether he plans to work with AEW shortly.

"AEW, guys are very young and work very very hard. I don't know if my body can take AEW, but it might be able to take TNA."

AEW is one of the more physical promotions in the wrestling business nowadays. They have a variety of young athletes on their roster, including Jon Moxley, Cody Rhodes, and Kenny Omega.

They do feature some veterans of the pro-wrestling business, such as Chris Jericho and Sting, but Mike Knox has his doubts about whether his body will hold up if he were to work with them.

Mike Knox may be open to returning to IMPACT Wrestling

Advertisement

Despite not being too keen on working with AEW, Mike Knox suggested that he be open to returning to TNA, or as it is now known, IMPACT Wrestling.

Knox had a successful stint with the company as part of two factions, the Aces & Eights and The Menagerie. IMPACT Wrestling has been making headlines recently, especially since Kenny Omega's appearance with the AEW World Championship on the show.

Mike Knox and the other members of the Aces & Eights faction

It would be great to see Mike Knox back in IMPACT Wrestling. He has such a positive outlook on all the projects he works on and is willing to make anything work. That attitude will make him a must-watch figure if he should choose to return.