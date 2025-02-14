"I don't know if we're going to see that" - Wrestling veteran makes major prediction about Malakai Black and Miro's potential WWE return (Exclusive)

Malakai Black and Miro have reportedly left AEW, and both stars could return to WWE in the future. Sportskeeda Senior Editor and Hall of Fame Journalist Bill Apter has an interesting prediction about their potential returns.

Before signing with AEW, Miro and Malakai Black were signed to WWE. Both stars had decent runs on the main roster. Miro was released from his contract in 2020, and Malakai Black's shocking release came in 2021. However, if both stars decide to return to the company this year, they would work under the creative direction of Triple H, who has experience booking Miro and Black in NXT.

In the recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's exclusive SmackTalk podcast, wrestling veteran Bill Apter believes World Wrestling Entertainment will not bring back Miro and Malakai Black during WrestleMania season.

"I think that between he [Malakai Black] and Miro, to be honest with you, I could see either one of them. He [Malakai Black] looks like a monster. Yeah, he's got that. But keep in mind, this is the road to WrestleMania. So the possibility of them introducing some new talent during this time up until WrestleMania, I don't know if we're going to see that." [From 03:54 to 04:20]

Check out the video below:

Former WWE star Stevie Richards on Malakai Black's AEW run

Malakai Black signed with AEW in 2021 and despite having some great matches in the promotion, the former House of Black leader couldn't win a singles title. In a recent episode of The Stevie Richards Show, the former WWE star questioned why Tony Khan ruined Malakai Black's run as he's up there with names like Sting and Darby Allin.

"Tony Khan had a WWE property without getting sued in the palm of his hands and he ruined it. I don't get it, he's right up there with a Sting or Darby Allin or whatever you can book him very strong in a way. But he was also in the end, like, he started off he came kicked Cody Rhodes." [From 14:59 to 15:20]

The fans will have to wait and see if Malakai Black makes his return to the Stamford-based promotion in the upcoming months.

