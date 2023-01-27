"I know what you both need" - Summer Rae engages in hilarious banter with WWE legend's sons 

Wrestling veteran Summer Rae recently took to Twitter to take part in a banter with a WWE legend's two sons.

On the latest edition of Dynamite, Billy Gunn and the Acclaimed sat down the Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn in a backstage segment. In the therapy session segment, The Gunns blamed their father for their shortcomings and walked out of the session after demanding a title shot for the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

Prior to the segment airing on Dynamite, WWE veteran Summer Rae took to Twitter to engage in friendly banter with the Gunns. The series of tweets ended with Rae taking their side and wishing them luck.

"I know what you both need 😏 Your ‘father’ & the ✂️ guys didn’t recognize true talent & took you both for granted. Good luck in therapy tonight, let it all out 💦🥺he first time is always the hardest…"

Konnan has previously criticized WWE legend Billy Gunn allying with the Acclaimed rather than his own sons

While Billy Gunn leaving his two sons and joining the Acclaimed was received warmly by a majority of fans, Konnan believes that the former DX member does not quite fit in with Max Caster and Anthony Bowens.

Speaking on his Keepin' it 100 podcast, the wrestling veteran brought up the age difference between Billy Gunn and the Acclaimed. He further spoke about how their personalities being different resulted in the alliance looking strange, despite Billy's commendable physique.

"I like Billy [Gunn] personally, but again to me, he just doesn’t fit in here. You know what he kind of reminds me of like, when you have a party, and you put like an old school song that your dad or your uncle grew up to, and then they come out, and they do dances from 20 years ago, and you're like, bro, get off the dance floor like he doesn't fit in with these young cats [The Acclaimed] like he's too old for this role. He's in incredible shape. He's humongous," Konnan said [From 9:12 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what the former WWE Superstar will do in the feud between the Acclaimed and the Gunns.

