"I don't know how they save this story" - Former WWE producer questions Tony Khan's nail-biting booking of popular AEW stars 

Former WWE writer and producer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently questioned Tony Khan's booking surrounding a high-profile feud and put forward whether the possible outcome will benefit the deep storyline involved.

Khan's booking prowess has often come under fire over the past few months, making claims from WWE veterans like these commonplace. But since the feud involves two of the biggest AEW factions, are the President's hands tied?

During a recent episode of Wrestling With Freddie, the veteran questioned Tony Khan's intentions to book The Elite and Death Triangle in a Best of Seven Series.

"I don't know how you make this exciting for seven," Prinze said."But shout out to The Elite, they got the win, it's 2-1 Death Triangle. I don't know how they save this story. If it was me, I would have The Elite just run it out from here and end it in six." (H/T: WrestlingINC)

The Elite's back-and-forth with Death Triangle hasn't been positively received by many veterans, but mainly for their various jabs at CM Punk and the "Brawl Out" incident. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently called the trio "childish" for their antics.

Missed out on AEW Dynamite? Catch up on the show's results here.

A WWE veteran believes that the Best of Seven Series is dragging down AEW's ratings

Jim Cornette has never held back when it came to his criticisms of the AEW wrestling product. However, when it comes to The Elite, the veteran seems to have done a far deeper analysis.

Eno // Garuf @Gareth_EW



Kenny sure does love this Jordan comparison, doesn't he? Been a bit out of the loop, but has anyone noticed how The Elite's 'Best of Seven' series vs. Death Triangle is kinda like an NBA Play-Off series?Kenny sure does love this Jordan comparison, doesn't he? Been a bit out of the loop, but has anyone noticed how The Elite's 'Best of Seven' series vs. Death Triangle is kinda like an NBA Play-Off series?Kenny sure does love this Jordan comparison, doesn't he? 😂 https://t.co/LO7YlZSHuD

During an episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager questioned the prominence of the segment despite it resulting in fans dropping off.

"They are running people off in record numbers now, because it's like 'we've discovered something that you don't want to watch, so we're gonna do nothing else but that.' What kind of fu*k*ng formula is that?" [From 00:53 to 01:10]

With up to four more possible matches left in the series, will the bouts still have the same effect on the ratings or will The Elite begin shifting the ratings? Fans will simply have to stay tuned as the next bout takes place during next week's Winter is Coming Dynamite episode.

A WWE Hall of Famer was just referred to as a politician scumbag. More details here

Poll : 0 votes