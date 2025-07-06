"I lied but it's okay, sorry" - Former AEW star Saraya (fka Paige) makes a big confession 

Saraya (fka Paige) has just admitted that she lied about a major situation during her time in WWE a few years ago. This was a serious moment in her career as she was suspended for what she did.

The former AEW star was with the Stamford-based promotion for more than a decade, including a temporary retirement due to her neck injury. In 2016, she was suspended for 30 days for violating the company's wellness policy, and a few months later, she was suspended a second time for 60 days.

During a recent interview with Dennis Salcedo, Saraya revealed what had happened. She mentioned how she failed her second test as she had used illegal substances. However, at the time, she had given a different excuse to her bosses.

"I did it publicly, talking about my d**gs and stuff like that, remember that? Yeah I got fu**ing, I got publicly outed for popping another d**g test and I was like, uh, it was a dental surgery and it wasn’t. I did co***ne but I f****d up. I lied but it’s okay. Sorry.” [H/T: ITRWrestling]

You can check out her comments in the video below:

Saraya recently revealed she has been sober for 7 years

During a recent edition of her Rulebreakers podcast, Saraya talked about her journey of being sober from alcohol.

She was asked by her friend when she had last consumed alcohol, and the former Paige revealed that it was at a party in 2018, where she only had one beer. She immediately stopped right after and hasn't drunk since.

“Oh my gosh. So, I don’t even know the exact date, which is really frustrating, 'cause one day I just decided to stop. And then, you know, I tried not to think about it too much. But it is… I know the last drink I had. And it was just one beer. And it was Raquel’s birthday in 2018. It was Raquel’s birthday, and then I just stopped. And I wasn’t trying to get drunk. I just… it was social, you know. And I… I just had one beer and I… I was proud of myself for just having that, but then I just stopped. Just stopped.” [H/T: RSN]

This appears to be a great achievement on Saraya's part and something that she seems to be proud of. The British star looks to be in a better place in her life at this point in time, and only time will tell if she returns to the ring anytime soon.

