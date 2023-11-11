"I would like to apologize to everybody I let down" - AEW star publicly issues an apology

An AEW star recently issued a public apology after unsuccessfully challenging for the Ring of Honor World Championship.

The name in question is Angelico, who challenged Eddie Kingston for his Ring of Honor World Championship. The match was hard-hitting as Angelico had many near falls, which weren't enough to put Kingston out. It took two back fists and a scoop slam driver for Eddie Kingston to successfully retain his Ring of Honor World Championship via pinfall.

The two men showed mutual respect to each other after the match, and Angelico took to Twitter to congratulate Kingston on his victory as well as apologize to the fans and fellow ROH star Serpentico for his loss:

"I would like to apologize to everybody I let down and especially to @KingSerpentico I literally tried to bend him in half but it just wasn’t enough. Congrats to the champ you were the better man that night. #ROH #WatchROH #HonorClub"

Angelico recently made his AEW Collision debut

AEW CEO Tony Khan recently announced the debut of Angelico on Collision.

Angelico signed with All Elite Wrestling on May 8th, 2019, and reformed his team with Jack Evans, named The Hybrid 2. As a duo, the team was involved in programs with groups like The Best Friends and The Dark Order.

Khan took to Twitter to make the announcement of Rey Fenix taking on Angelico in his Collision debut:

Tony Khan tweeted:

"TONIGHT Saturday Night #AEWCollision Live on TNT at 8pm ET / 7pm CT. After sustaining injuries at the hands of @JonMoxley, @ReyFenixMx returns TONIGHT vs @Angelico_, who's making his Collision debut! Don't miss Saturday Night Collision up NEXT 8pm ET / 7pm CT on TNT TONIGHT."

Rey Fenix went on to defeat Angelico in their clash at the September 9, 2023, episode of Collision.

What is your favorite match of Angelico in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below.

