"I'll grab your pickle any time" - Former Tag Team Champion sends a saucy message to AEW star MJF

AEW World Champion MJF has amassed quite a number of enemies across his tenure with the promotion and has received numerous threats. However, Friedman has consistently been on the receiving end of overwhelming affection from Max Caster, who recently offered to grab his "pickle."

Friedman and Caster share a lengthy history, and the two have competed in the same promotion as early as 2015, where they had their first match on the same side during CAP Create A Pro Wrestling Show II. Since then, they've gone head-to-head or teamed up in a few matches, with their most notable AEW clash taking place when Friedman teamed up with Chris Jericho to face The Acclaimed.

Friedman recently took to social media to share an advertisement for limited edition MJF-branded pickles. In response, Caster jokingly offered to grab the star's "pickle."

"I'll grab your pickle any time, pal," Caster tweeted.

Former AEW star Joey Janela recently recalled his highly-praised bout against MJF at Alpha-1 Wrestling and lamented how despite losing, Friedman received the praise and recognition for the bout which eventually catapulted him into the fame he has today.

Disco Inferno recently urged the AEW World Champion to continue speaking out against modern pro wrestling

In a now-deleted Tweet, Friedman took to social media to criticize the modern-day fanbase for seemingly urging wrestlers to push their bodies past the limit. Additionally, he urged pro wrestlers not to follow the brutality that some fans push for since they don't understand the risk wrestlers take.

After catching wind of the deleted Tweet via Wrestling News, Disco Inferno quote-tweeted the post and urged Friedman not to listen to the backlash he received.

"Good tweet @The_MJF. Don't let the mob convince you it isn't," the veteran tweeted.

It remains to be seen if Friedman will integrate the drama into one of his promos. It's still unclear why he decided to delete the post, especially since MJF has been caught in far more controversial drama in the past.

