"Don't let the mob convince you it isn't" - Veteran on MJF's fiery rant in now-deleted tweet

MJF is one of the most recognized names in wrestling today. In a now-deleted tweet, the 27-year-old went on a rant that caught the eye of former WWE Superstar Disco Inferno.

The AEW World Champion has proven himself against some of the top stars in the industry and has transformed into a great heel. He has competed against top names such as CM Punk and Bryan Danielson. Fans have seen MJF go on many rants both on and off-screen. He recently took to Twitter to post a hot take about wrestlers going the extra mile to entertain fans.

The AEW World Champion wrote that superstars risk injuring themselves at the expense of entertaining fans. He added that fans do not understand the risks of performing in the ring.

His now-deleted tweet caught the eye of wrestling veteran Disco Inferno. He appreciated MJF's take and told the 27-year-old not to let anyone convince him otherwise.

"Good tweet @The_MJF. Don't let the mob convince you it isn't," the veteran wrote.

The AEW World Champion may be the most despised wrestler on television. However, he has made his way up in wrestling circles by working hard and understanding the dynamics of sports entertainment.

AEW World Champion MJF believes fans do not understand the risks of performing in the ring

Fans have seen MJF put on some great work over the past couple of years. He has consistently claimed that he is mainly interested in the money and lifestyle sports entertainment can provide him.

In his now-deleted tweet, The Salt of the Earth mentioned that fans did not understand the risks of performing in the ring. He wrote that any move in the ring could end their careers or even paralyze them.

"The more wrestling fans become blood thirsty for these dangerous feats in the ring. The more the wrestlers will hurt themselves trying to curry fans favor. The fans don't understand that at any given point we can be paralyzed from the neck down or even die from a maneuver as simple as a body slam."

He added that every move in the ring hurts and that putting on "bangers" did not help pay medical bills.

"By the way fans reading this, bodyslams hurt, every move hurts. They will keep moving the goal post of what they deem is "good". So before you do something stupid. Consider this, there tweet about your "banger" gonna pay for your medical bills? Do the right thing. Go in that ring with the intention of winning the match and leaving the ring the same way you entered it. Get the winners purse and get out," he wrote.

The AEW World Champion's words hold a lot of value as he is one of the top stars in the industry. Fans should understand that wrestlers go through a lot to put on the best show in the ring each time.

Do you agree with AEW World Champion's recent take? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes