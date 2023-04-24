"I'm the one with the million dollars" - Former AEW star recalls a surprising spot during match with MJF

Former AEW star Joey Janela recently revealed a wild moment from a match he had with current world champion MJF back in 2017. The match, which took place for Canadian promotion Alpha-1 Wrestling, was a Falls Count Anywhere match for the A1 Outer Limits Championship.

Joey Janela is famous for his unconventional matches and unique choices, including a time when he got into a passing car with fans inside, resulting in a memorable moment in the match with MJF.

During a recent interview with Fightful, Janela recalled his falls count anywhere match with MJF and how it became more intense when they went outside.

“Everything was on the fly in that [match]. And I jumped in and I gave [MJF] probably the most vicious lariat of all time from the car window,” Janela said.

Despite winning with a superkick, Janela now feels that the outcome should have been in favor of MJF:

"Now MJF is a millionaire, and I’m still on the indies getting a hot dog and a handshake, so maybe I should have been the one on the receiving end of that clothesline… Maybe go back, maybe I’m the one that takes the clothesline from the car. He’s the one giving it, and I’m the one now with the Ferrari. I’m the one with the million dollars.” [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

MJF currently holds the AEW World Championship, while Joey Janela is active on the independent wrestling circuit. Janela has been vocal about his dissatisfaction with Tony Khan's booking choices and communication in the past.

Joey Janela has no interest in returning to AEW

Former AEW star Joey Janela has been with the Jacksonville-based promotion since its inception in 2019 but recently confirmed that he has no plans to return. Janela's AEW contract expired in 2022, and Bad Boy has no hard feelings about his departure and is content with his current situation.

He recently responded to a fan on Twitter, stating that he is not interested in making a comeback to AEW and that he is pleased with his current freedom to accept additional bookings with GCW.

Check out his tweet below:

He recently made headlines for accidentally setting his boot on fire during a Deathmatch at a GCW pay-per-view. Despite some fans expressing concern, Janela claimed that he has made more money as an indie wrestler since leaving Tony Khan's company.

What are your thoughts on Joey Janela's wrestling style? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

