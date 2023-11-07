"I'll kill the both of us" - Former world champion wants to face AEW star Ric Flair in his last hurrah (Exclusive)

Ric Flair had a long and storied in-ring career that ended last year with his final match. A former world champion recently threw his hat in the ring and challenged The Nature Boy. The name in question is Vince Russo.

In July 2022, the Hall of Famer teamed up with his son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo, to take on Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a bout dubbed 'Ric Flair's Last Match.' However, Flair has since expressed his desire to get back in the ring again.

On the latest edition of The Wrestling Outlaws, when discussing the topic of Ric not only wanting to wrestle again but also potentially dying in the ring, Vince Russo laid down the gauntlet for The Nature Boy. The former writer said that he would happily die in the ring with him.

“I’m throwing my hat in the ring, bro. I’ll have Ric Flair’s retirement match. I’ll give him a shot, I’ll give him one more shot. He wants to die in the ring. Get in there with me, bro. I’ll kill the both of us. There it is, there it is, make it happen, Ric.” [15:53 - 16:20]

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3 was also on the show. He joked that Flair and Russo's potential match would end with both men in the figure-four leg lock, but The Nature Boy would end up dying before either man tapped out.

You can watch the full episode of The Wrestling Outlaws right here:

Amazingly, Vince Russo vs. Ric Flair has happened before

For younger fans who weren't around during the final days of WCW at the turn of the millennium, Vince Russo and Ric Flair have shared the ring several times. Interestingly, The Nature Boy has never beaten Russo.

In 2000, Vince Russo and Flair wrestled each other in two tag team matches and a one-on-one match inside a steel cage.

These victories would be the second biggest collection of wins of Russo's in-ring career. He also became the WCW World Heavyweight Champion later that year by defeating Booker T in dubious circumstances.

Would you like to see Vince Russo vs. Ric Flair in 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.

