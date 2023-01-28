"I'll never get in the ring with him again" - WWE Superstar Sami Zayn recalls his matches with Jay Briscoe

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn has been deeply saddened by the passing of ROH legend Jay Briscoe. He recently spoke about his initial reaction to hearing the tragic news.

The demise of Jay Briscoe has hit the pro-wrestling world deeply, with many stars from different promotions expressing their grief on social media. Considering Jay's extensive career and interaction with several people, his passing has caused a state of mourning in the community.

Speaking about his first reaction to hearing the news of Jay's demise, WWE superstar Sami Zayn stated the following in an interview with BT Sport:

"I won't get to see him again and I won't get to wrestle him again because there's always that thing of like, I'll see you when I see you. Eventually, we all end up back together. But I'll never wrestle him again. That really sucks, that hurts. When I think about it that way, that's the closest thing to understanding the reality of the situation. It's not when I say I'll never see him again... It's when I really say I'll never get in the ring with him again." (3:54 - 4:24)

Check out the full interview with the WWE Superstar down below:

The WWE Superstar had previously shared a tribute for Jay Briscoe on social media

The passing of the ROH legend has clearly affected Sami Zayn deeply, as he recently poured his heart out in a social media post.

The Honorary Uce shared a photo of himself alongside the Briscoe Brothers. In the caption, he reminisced about the time they had reunited in a Waffle House and he had surprised the two brothers.

"The last time I saw Jay & Mark Briscoe, Feb. 2016. I was meeting the Bucks and some ROH guys at Waffle House & I hadn’t seen the Briscoes in 3 years. I don’t remember if they knew I was coming or not, but I snuck up and surprised them in the parking lot & the 3 of us just screamed and hugged and danced and belly laughed for a solid minute before we even said hello. I can’t believe that was 7 years ago. God, what a great memory that was. RIP Jay. This one hurts a lot but I am grateful for the matches and the memories and the time we got to share," Sami Zayn shared.

While the WWE superstar, alongside many others, has expressed his grief, AEW recently held a tribute show for the ROH legend on Dynamite.

What was your favorite match of the multi-time ROH World Tag Team Champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

